Pregnant Mrs Nadal, Kyrgios's BAE

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Parello is all smiles after her husband's win over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Victory-seeking sport stars find motivation wherever they can.

While some find it in the reserves of their spirit, others find it in the stands. And at Wimbledon, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, both Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios were cheered and egged on by their respective partners from the players' box.

Maria Francisca Perello witnessed her husband pull off a hard-fought victory as he battled an abdominal injury before seeing off American Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarter-final.

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios's girlfriend Costeen Hatzi celebrates his quarter-final win against Cristian Garin. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Nick Kyrgios, on the other hand, had an easy outing against Chile's Cristian Garin, while girlfriend Costeen Hatzi watched from the sidelines.

Kyrgios reached the first Grand Slam semi-final of his chequered career with a comfortable 6-4 6-3 7-6 (5) victory over Garin and set up a mouth-watering clash with Nadal.