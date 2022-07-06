Wimbledon PIX: Halep to face Rybakina in semis

IMAGES from Day 10 of the Wimbledon 2022 Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, on Wednesday.

Halep demolishes Anisimova to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

IMAGE: Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her quarter-final match against USA's Amanda Anisimova. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

There has been no stopping Simona Halep at this year's Wimbledon as the Romanian produced another eye-catching performance to surge into the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over American Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday.

The 2019 champion did not exactly give the fans who had forked out 175 pounds ($208) for a Centre Court ticket value for money as she toppled a shellshocked Anisimova in 63 minutes to reach her third semi-final at the All England Club.

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova in action against Simona Halep. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

After Halep had wrapped up the first set when Anisimova banged a service return long, the American was left rejecting one racket after another into her red bag as she was broken for the fourth time to trail 4-1 in the second set.

The 30-year-old Halep was broken while serving for the match at 5-1 and Anisimova had her 0-40 down when she tried again at 5-3.

IMAGE: Simona Halep was broken while serving for the match 5-1. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

But a few hard-hitting slaps to her thigh at 15-40 down got Halep's legs moving again and the 16th seed secured victory when Anisimova swiped a backhand long.

She will next meet Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina finds her range to set up Halep semi-final

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her quarter-final against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Elena Rybakina recovered from a shaky start to overwhelm Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday and set up a Wimbledon semi-final with Simona Halep, becoming the first Kazakhstan player to reach the last four of a Grand Slam.

The first set was close but swung on the third game when, after five deuces Tomljanovic broke before serving strongly to take it 6-4.

Rybakina, 23, broke early in the second and though Tomljanovic’s athletic court coverage enabled her to hit straight back, the tall Kazak then took total command, breaking to love to win the second on the back of 11 straight points.

IMAGE: Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic plays a return against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Rybakina, who took her tournament ace tally into the 40s with another 15, cranked up the pressure in the decider, taking a 3-0 lead after winning seven games in a row, and breaking again for 5-1.

Although her progress was briefly held up, she served out brilliantly and fittingly finished the match with an ace.