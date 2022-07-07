News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Sachin Met A Fan Named Ranveer

When Sachin Met A Fan Named Ranveer

By Rediff Cricket
July 07, 2022 06:52 IST
Sachin Tendulkar posted this throwback photo along with a wish for birthday boy Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar posted this throwback photograph along with a wish for birthday boy Ranveer Singh whose dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is seen behind the cricket legend and the future movie star. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter
 

It's gotta be real special when the God of Cricket greets you on your birthday.

And that is exactly what it was for actor Ranveer Singh when Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his birthday wish alongside a throwback photo.

'Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead. Found this picture of ours... Any guesses when this was clicked?', Tendulkar's tweet read.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted his wishes for Ranveer who memorably played Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's cricket epic '83.

'Happy birthday brother @RanveerOfficial. Keep entertaining us with your brilliant performances! Wish you the best always. Have a blast,' Bhajji tweeted.

Ranveer turned 37 on Wednesday.

Rediff Cricket
