Jaiswal equals Sehwag, Dravid's record

IMAGE: At 23 years and 188 days, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the second youngest Indian batter to go past 2000 runs in Test cricket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India's young batting star Yashasvi Jaiswal etched another batting record to his name as he became the joint-fastest Indian to go past 2000 Test runs, during the second Test against Birmingham, on Friday.



Jaiswal, who completed 2000 runs in his 40th innings, equalled the record set by former batting greats Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag as the fastest Indians to the

landmark.

Current India coach Gautam Gambhir (43 innings) is joint second along with Vijay Hazare, while the legendary duo of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar are joint third, having got past 2000 runs in 44 innings.



At 23 years and 188 days, Jaiswal is the second youngest Indian batter to go past 2000 runs in Test cricket after Tendulkar, who accomplished it at the age of 20 years 330 days.



Jaiswal has made a dream start to Test cricket, with 2018 runs from 21 Tests, averaging 53.10 -- including five centuries and 11 fifties.