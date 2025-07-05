Smith, Brook slam tons but Siraj gives India big lead

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Shoaib Bashir during Day 3 of the second Test in Birmingham on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India finished day three of the second Test on 64/1 to lead England by 244 runs after they dismissed the hosts for 407 in the first innings at Edgbaston on Friday despite Jamie Smith's commanding and unbeaten knock of 184.

After England's horror start saw them slump to 84/5, Smith and Harry Brook transformed the innings in a masterclass of counter-attacking cricket as both smashed centuries in a crucial sixth-wicket partnership worth a precious 303 runs.



But England's remarkable fightback ended in spectacular fashion when their last five wickets tumbled for just 20 runs after the new ball breathed life into the Indian fast bowlers.



"Up until I got out I felt like we were almost clawing it back but our tail had a collapse, as we saw with them," Brook, who scored 158, told Sky Sports.



"It was good to spend some time out there with Smudge (Smith), he's got a long career ahead with England and he's a phenomenal player."

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Racing along at nearly seven runs an over under floodlights, India's openers had brought up their 50-run partnership in no time before Josh Tongue struck to trap Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw, sparking immediate controversy.



Jaiswal conferred with opening partner K L Rahul whether to review the decision and when he finally did, England skipper Ben Stokes argued that the timer had already run down as the crowd booed.



But the review stood and India eventually lost it as the ball had been heading straight for leg stump, bringing Karun Nair to the crease.



Rahul (28) and Nair (seven) were at the crease at the end of day's play, with a light drizzle threatening to spoil the party over the weekend with the match delicately poised.





IMAGE: Jamie Smith celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

In the first innings, Brook's heroic innings came to an end when Akash Deep (4/88) had him bowled off a delivery that jagged back and hit the top of off stump.



Brook, who had been struggling with cramp after tea, walked off to the sound of the Edgbaston crowd singing his name.



The collapse rapidly gathered pace as Deep struck again when Chris Woakes edged to the slips where Nair took another smart catch.



Mohammed Siraj then completed a devastating spell by trapping both Brydon Carse and Tongue lbw for ducks to complete a five-wicket haul.



Last man Shoaib Bashir was welcomed with a bouncer to the helmet from Siraj, which required England to assess him due to the concussion protocol, but he was bowled off the next delivery.



As Siraj finished with figures of 6/70, Smith was left stranded on 184, a magnificent performance overshadowed by the team's stunning capitulation that saw six England batters departing for ducks.





IMAGE: Ben Stokes argues with umpire Sharfuddoula after Yashasvi Jaiswal's DRS review was approved. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Earlier, Smith and Brook had turned Edgbaston into their personal playground as their partnership crushed the India bowling attack's spirit.



Brook had endured a heartbreaking dismissal on 99 in the first test victory at Headingley, but this time there was no stopping him as he and Smith looked completely at ease in building their stand.

"We didn't speak too much. Everyone knows that we're quite positive players and would look to take the bowlers on. That ebbed and flowed throughout our innings," Brook said.



"He obviously came out of the blocks quick, as I did the night before. It was just about deciding when to go."

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj acknowledges the crowd after picking up a six-wicket haul. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The 26-year-old Brook brought up his ninth Test century in the second session with a boundary, raising his bat and helmet to the crowd before pointing his bat at the heavens, dedicating his hundred to his late grandmother Pauline who died in March.



It was a long toil in the sun for India, who had started the day perfectly when Siraj dismissed Joe Root and Stokes in consecutive deliveries in the day's second over.



Stokes's golden duck, his first in 200 Test innings, meant three of England's top six were dismissed without scoring, following Ben Duckett's and Ollie Pope's ducks off consecutive deliveries from Deep late on day two.