Security Concerns May Scrap India's Bangladesh Tour

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
July 04, 2025 13:10 IST

India are scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August for a white-ball series

IMAGE: India are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August. Photograph: Screengrab/X

The India tour of Bangladesh, which was scheduled to be held in August, is likely to be cancelled because of the situation prevailing in the country over the last few months, sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

India is supposed to play a three-match ODI series from August 17, which will then be followed by a three-match T20I series, which will begin from August 26.

Speaking about the India tour of Bangladesh, a BCCI source told ANI, "India tour of Bangladesh is likely to be called off as the government has advised the BCCI not to go there as the situation is not ok there. The official announcement regarding this will be made soon."

 

The tour was meant to be a warm-up for the T20 Asia Cup, which will be hosted by India later this year.

India last travelled to Bangladesh in 2014 when they played three ODIs. 

Last year, Bangladesh toured India in a three-match T20I series that the hosts won 3-0 and a two-match Test series which again India swept 2-0.

Earlier, India condemned the demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka, criticising the role of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

"We understand that extremists were clamouring for the demolition of the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka. The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as illegal land use, allowing ... and they allowed the destruction of the temple.

"This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted. We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh. Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and religious institutions," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The decision of the authorities has been condemned by several minority organisations.

Earlier in May, India imposed restrictions on the entry of Bangladeshi ready-made garments (RMG) and other products through its northeastern land ports -- Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram -- and Fulbari and Changrabandha in West Bengal, following controversial remarks by Bangladesh's interim chief advisor Muhammad Yunus.

During a speech in China, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus had described India's northeastern states as a "landlocked region with no access to the ocean." This comment has sparked diplomatic friction, with Indian officials viewing it as undermining the region's connectivity and status.

The new restrictions have forced Bangladesh to reroute exports -- including Ready-Made garments (RMG), plastics, melamine, furniture, juices, carbonated drinks, bakery items, confectionery, and processed foods -- through Kolkata port in West Bengal or Nhava Sheva port in Maharashtra, increasing logistics costs.

