Gill is top-ranked Indian ODI batter

Source: PTI
August 23, 2023 15:26 IST
Shubman Gill climbed a rung to 4th spot in the ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday

IMAGE: Shubman Gill climbed a rung to 4th spot in the ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Indian batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday moved up one spot to reach the fourth position in ICC rankings for batters in ODI cricket, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made gains in the shortest format.

 

In the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC after the first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Gill has now got 743 rating points and is placed as India's top-ranked batter.

Comeback man Bumrah, India's captain for Ireland series, moved up seven places to reach the 84th position, Bishnoi has jumped 17 spots to reach 65th.

While Pakistan's Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq occupy the first and third spots respectively, Indian mainstays Virat Kohli (ninth) and captain Rohit Sharma (11th) are unmoved.

Despite missing the Ireland series, Suryakumar Yadav remains on the top spot in the T20I rankings for batters.

Following his 58 in the second T20I against Ireland, Ruturaj Gaikwad moved up 143 places to reach the 87th position.

In Tests, Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are world's No 1 bowler and all-rounder, respectively.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
