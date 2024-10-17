Check out India's lowest totals in Test cricket

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of the 1st Test Match played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Undone by New Zealand pace attack in overcast conditions, India folded for an embarrassing 46 in only 31.2 overs to record their lowest-ever total in 293 home Test matches on Thursday, in Bengaluru.

In an innings that had five batters getting dismissed for ducks, this was first instance where the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.

It was also the second time that five Indian batters failing to open their accounts against the Kiwis in a Test at home, after the Mohali Test in 1999.

The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November, 1987 at Delhi.

India's overall lowest, however, was recorded four years ago against Australia when they were shot out for a mere 36 at Adelaide.

Here is a list of India's lowest ever totals in the traditional format:

HOME

IMAGE: Will O'Rourke celebrates the wicket Virat Kohli for a duck, on Day 2 of the opening Test in Bengaluru, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

46 in 31.2 overs vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024

75 in 30.4 overs vs West Indies, Delhi, 1987

76 in 20 overs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008

83 in 27 overs vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999

88 in 33.3 overs vs New Zealand, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium), 1965

AWAY

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli in India's second innings on Day 3 of the first Test, in Adelaide, on December 19, 2020. Photograph: Kai Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

36 in 21.2 overs vs Australia, Adelaide, 2020

42 in 17 overs vs England, Lord's, 1974

58 in 21.3 overs (eight-ball overs at that time) vs Australia, Brisbane, 1947

58 in 21.4 overs vs England, Manchester, 1952

66 in 34.1 overs vs South Africa, Durban, 1996.