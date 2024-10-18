India Eye History After Fightback!

Only once in the history of Test cricket has a team bounced back to win after being bowled out for less than 50.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan's third wicket partnership of 136 runs kept India's hopes alive on Day 3 of the Bengaluru Test on Friday, October 18, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

After their horror batting showing on Day 2, India mounted a remarkable comeback with the bat in their second innings on the third day of the first Test in Bengaluru on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Electing to bat in overcast conditions on Thursday, India were bundled out for a paltry 46 -- their lowest ever score in a home Test.

New Zealand took firm control as they raked up 402 in their first innings courtesy of Rachin Ravindra's fine knock of 134 which gave the visitors a huge first innings lead of 356 runs.



However, India didn't give up hope and fought back with determination. It was Captain Rohit Sharma, who inspired India to bounce back from a position of no-hope.



He smashed a brisk 52, with eight fours and a six, while fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 35 as the two openers posted 72 runs to give India some hope.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a six off spinner Ajaz Patel. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit was unlucky to be bowled by Ajaz Patel after the ball deflected off the bat onto the stumps while playing the front foot block, but senior pro Virat Kohli ensured that India didn't lose momentum.



He brought all his experience into play and proved to be the perfect foil for young Sarfaraz Khan, who went all guns blazing for a superb counter-attacking display in the post-tea session.



Kohli looked on course to end his century drought as he stroked a composed 70. However, in a big heartbreak for Bengaluru fans, he was dismissed off the last ball of the day, caught behind off part-time spinner Glenn Phillips.



He walked off the field in disappointment, but he played a major role in helping India seize the momentum along with Sarfaraz, who stroked an entertaining 70 out, with seven fours and three sixes, as the duo put together 136 runs for the third wicket from 163 balls.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan plays a stunning ramp shot off pacer William O'Rourke for a boundary over the wicket-keeper. Photograph: BCCI

At stumps on Day 3, India stood at 231/3, trailing by 125 runs. With key batters like Rishabh Pant (pending fitness), Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin still to come, India will be looking to reduce the deficit further on Day 4.

All India needs is one big partnership in the morning session on the fourth day to turn the match on its head.



They have a chance to rewrite history as only once in the history of Test cricket has a team bounced back to win after being bowled out for less than 50.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma led the way with a brisk half-century. Photograph: BCCI

That match took place more than 130 years ago -- the Sydney Test between Australia and England in January 1887.



England were bowled out for 45 in their first innings, but their bowlers got them back in the contest as they bundled out the Aussies for 119.

In a low-scoring game, England batted bravely to get 184 in their second innings to set Australia a daunting 111 run target on a tough pitch.



Hosts Australia faltered in the run chase as they folded for 97 with Billy Barnes registering amazing figures of 6/28 in 46 overs.



With the pitch offering uneven bounce, if India can add another 250 runs on Day 4, they could set a challenge target for New Zealand, keeping hopes of a miraculous victory alive.