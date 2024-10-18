Virat Kohli Enters 9,000 Club

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohl reached a significant milestone on Friday in Bengaluru.

During the second innings of the first Test match against New Zealand at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium, Kohli crossed the 9,000 Test run mark.

This achievement places him in an elite group of Indian cricketers, joining Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid as the only Indians to have reached this landmark.

Kohli's journey to 9,000 Test runs has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has consistently displayed exceptional batting skills, combining elegance, power, and determination.

Kohli's achievement is even more impressive when considering the speed at which he has reached this milestone. He took just 197 innings to complete 9,000 Test runs, making him the fourth fastest Indian and the 13th fastest overall to achieve this feat.