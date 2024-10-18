News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Virat Kohli Enters 9,000 Club

Virat Kohli Enters 9,000 Club

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 18, 2024 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohl reached a significant milestone on Friday in Bengaluru.

During the second innings of the first Test match against New Zealand at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium, Kohli crossed the 9,000 Test run mark.

This achievement places him in an elite group of Indian cricketers, joining Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid as the only Indians to have reached this landmark.

Kohli's journey to 9,000 Test runs has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has consistently displayed exceptional batting skills, combining elegance, power, and determination.

 

Virat Kohli

Kohli's achievement is even more impressive when considering the speed at which he has reached this milestone. He took just 197 innings to complete 9,000 Test runs, making him the fourth fastest Indian and the 13th fastest overall to achieve this feat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bowlers Who Took 10 Wickets Won't Trouble You'
'Bowlers Who Took 10 Wickets Won't Trouble You'
Injured Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3
Injured Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3
PIX: Noman's heroics lead Pak to series-leveling win
PIX: Noman's heroics lead Pak to series-leveling win
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Review
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Review
Markets bounce back; Sensex climbs 218 points
Markets bounce back; Sensex climbs 218 points
Norris-Verstappen battle heats up as Texas beckons
Norris-Verstappen battle heats up as Texas beckons
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

'Local Boy' Punishes India In Bengaluru

'Local Boy' Punishes India In Bengaluru

'Don't Forget Siraj Is A DSP Now'

'Don't Forget Siraj Is A DSP Now'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances