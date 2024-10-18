News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 1st Test PHOTOS: Ravindra's masterclass stun India

1st Test PHOTOS: Ravindra's masterclass stun India

Source: PTI
October 18, 2024 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 3 of the 1st Test played between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a hundred. Photograph: BCCI

Rachin Ravindra struck a marvellous unbeaten hundred to resist a spirited Indian bowling attack led by Ravindra Jadeja as New Zealand reached 345 for seven at lunch to extend their lead on the third day of the first Test in Bengaluru on Friday.

Ravindra (104, 125b) and an equally feisty Tim Southee (49, 50b) were at the crease when the lunch was taken, as the visitors led by 299 runs.

 

Tim Southee

IMAGE: Tim Southee hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra, overnight 22, and Southee have so far added precious 112 runs for the eighth wicket alliance.

Resuming the day from 180 for three, New Zealand lost wickets regularly in the initial hour to raise the vision of a collapse before Ravindra bailed them out with a stunning knock.

Ravindra, who has his family roots in Bengaluru, concentrated on safeguarding his wicket when the bowlers were on the rampage, but opened up once the pitch settled down more to display his full range.

The left-hander showed the correct method to play spinners on this track, either staying on the front foot or making a shimmy down the pitch that nullified the turn and also took the leg before dismissal out of the equation.

Matt Henry

IMAGE: Matt Henry is bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

A thundering six off Jadeja took him to 94 and he reached 98 by dispatching the very next ball to the fence through the covers.

There were no nerves as a cleanly swept four off Ravichandran Ashwin carried him to his second Test hundred, which he celebrated with gusto.

Southee, who hammered a couple of his trademark sixes, gave solid company to Ravindra as New Zealand motored away quickly to command.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of Tom Blundell. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck better line and length in the initial hour of the day as compared to the previous day, and they were rewarded with a wicket each.

Daryl Mitchell, overnight 14, was the first to depart, slashing Siraj straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal near gully.

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: BCCI

Bumrah soon accounted for Tom Blundell, who guided an away going delivery to KL Rahul at second slip as the Kiwis lost two wickets in the space of 11 runs.

Jadeja, who relishes to challenge incoming batters, stepped in at the right time and the pace at which he bowled was good enough to keep the batsmen in doubt on a slightly two-paced pitch.

The dismissal of Glenn Phillips was a telling example. The right-hander can do serious damage if he stays in the crease for a longer duration, and his massive straight six off Kuldeep Yadav had a foreboding look to it.

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

But Jadeja kept Phillips to backfoot often and finally managed to breach his defence with a quick, fuller one that came along with his arm.

Jadeja soon added the wicket of Matt Henry to the kitty, as the batter could not connect a pull and the ball rearranged his stumps.

But New Zealand had their own Ravindra to shore them up amidst the flurry of wickets at the other end.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'
'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'
1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame
1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame
'We could have batted first': Henry agrees with Rohit
'We could have batted first': Henry agrees with Rohit
Women On Top On OTT This Week
Women On Top On OTT This Week
'Don't Forget Siraj Is A DSP Now'
'Don't Forget Siraj Is A DSP Now'
The Wild Robot Review
The Wild Robot Review
Injured Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3
Injured Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Injured Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3

Injured Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3

'Bowlers Who Took 10 Wickets Won't Trouble You'

'Bowlers Who Took 10 Wickets Won't Trouble You'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances