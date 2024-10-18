'Local Boy' Punishes India In Bengaluru

IMAGE: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra raises his bat after scoring a hundred. Photograph: BCCI

Rachin Ravindra, the rising star of New Zealand cricket, once again showcased his exceptional talent, guiding his team to a dominant position in the first Test against India.

His unbeaten century on the third day, along with a gritty partnership with Tim Southee, helped New Zealand extend their lead to 356 runs.

Ravindra, who has deep familial ties to Bengaluru, displayed a masterclass in playing spin on a tricky surface.

IMAGE: Rachin's first name is an amalgam of the first names of his father's favourite cricketers Ra (from Rahul Dravid) and chin (from Sachin Tendulkar). Photograph: BCCI

The left-hander skillfully handled the spinners, frequently coming down the pitch to negate the turn, while also protecting his wicket during the more challenging moments.

Speaking on the significance of playing in Bengaluru, Rachin, who was born and raised in Wellington, New Zealand, but whose parents and grandparents hail from this city, said during the press conference, 'It's something different about playing a Test match here. You're here for five days, and it's a tradition. Test cricket is the pinnacle, and it makes it extra significant because of the family connection.'

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra's star continues to rise on the international stage. Photograph: BCCI

His father Ravi Krishnamurthy, a former club cricketer, made annual trips to India with his son, allowing young Rachin to experience Indian pitches firsthand. This exposure has undoubtedly shaped Rachin's game, as he mentioned how playing on practice wickets in India during his teenage years helped him develop the skills he's now using at the international level.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra's mastery of spin bowling shines through. Photograph: BCCI

'There'll be a bunch of family in the crowd, and I know Dad will be here watching. It's special moments like these that make you pinch yourself, reflecting on the journey,' Rachin shared with a smile.

While he is every bit a proud Kiwi, he embraces his Indian roots with pride.

'I'm born and raised in Wellington, but my Indian heritage is a huge part of me. It's amazing to play where so much of my family is based, and it adds something special,' he added.

IMAGE: A screengrab of Rachin Ravindra with his grandmother in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Back in 2021, Rachin made his first impact in India with a gritty knock in Kanpur to help save a Test for New Zealand. He was then known more for his left-arm spin, modeled after his hero Daniel Vettori, but over time, his batting has become a central aspect of his game.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra's performances in Bengaluru are a testament to his talent. Photograph: BCCI

Now, with multiple ODI World Cup hundreds under his belt, including a memorable century against Pakistan in Bengaluru during the 2023 tournament, Rachin is proving to be a force to reckon with.

His recent success, including his maiden Test double hundred earlier this year against South Africa, earned him the ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year title in 2023, and at 24, he became the youngest recipient of New Zealand's prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee Medal.

IMAGE: K L Rahul congratulates Rachin on his century as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

As Rachin Ravindra continues to rise in the ranks of international cricket his performances in Bengaluru -- a city rich in personal and cultural significance for him -- mark yet another milestone in his promising journey.