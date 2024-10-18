News
'Bit Of Rahul, Bit Of Sachin'

'Bit Of Rahul, Bit Of Sachin'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 18, 2024 17:34 IST
'The most attractive hundred I've seen in India in recent times.'

Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra's first name is a meld of the first names of his father Ravi Krishnamoorthy's favourite cricketers Ra (from Rahul Dravid) and chin (from Sachin Tendulkar). Photograph: BCCI

Rachin Ravindra, captivated spectators at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru with a sensational century in the first Test against India on Friday, October 18, 2024, exactly a month before his 25th birthday.

 

The young all-rounder's elegant and composed batting display left the legendary Sunil Gavaskar in awe.

Gavaskar was impressed, calling it 'the most attractive hundred I've seen in India in recent times.'

'What a hundred this has been from Rachin Ravindra. The most attractive hundred I've seen in India in recent times. Equally comfortable against pace and spin. The footwork that he has shown has been simply superb,' Gavaskar said on-air.

Sanjay Manjrekar joined the chorus of praise, noting similarities between Ravindra's batting style and that of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Manjrekar tweeted, 'Bit of Rahul, bit of Sachin in that innings of Rachin.'

Rachin Ravindra

 

Rachin Ravindra

 

Rachin Ravindra

 

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

