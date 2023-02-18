Stokes scripts history, breaks Brendon McCullum's record

Ben Stokes moved past his coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum as the most prolific scorer of sixes in Test history with his 108th maximum.

IMAGE: England skipper Ben Stokes became the player with the most sixes in the history of Test cricket during Day 3 of the first match of the series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Saturday. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

England enjoyed a strong outing on the third day of the first Test against hosts New Zealand at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui, on Saturday.

On a record-breaking day, the visitors saw three half-centuries from their players to reclaim control of the day-night Test.

While Harry Brook, Joe Root and Ben Foakes all smashed half-centuries to give England a strong 368-run lead after the second session, Ben Stokes entered the record books.

England's Test skipper surpassed New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum to become the player with the most sixes in the history of Test cricket.

Stokes achieved the milestone in the 49th over of England’s second innings. He hit New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn on the third delivery of the over for a six, then hammered Kuggeleijn over fine leg to cross the boundary and enter the record books.

He has 109 sixes from 90 Test matches. Having scored 5652 runs so far, Stokes’s best knock in Test cricket is 258.

While he achieved the feat from 90 Test matches, McCullum held the record till Saturday, having scored 107 sixes from 101 Test matches.

During England’s second innings, Stokes played a 33-ball 31, which included three fours and two sixes.

He was stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off a Michael Bracewell delivery.

Meanwhile, coming to the match, England scored 325 for 9 declared in the first innings and 374 in the second.

New Zealand, who scored 306 in the first innings, were struggling at 39 for 5 during the third session of Day 3. They need need 355 runs to win.