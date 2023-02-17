IPL 2023 to kick off with blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

IMAGE: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will kick off the new season with a blockbuster clash against Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

The wait for the Indian Premier League 2023 schedule is finally over as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the fixtures of the upcoming edition.

For the upcoming season, the league will return to the home and away format. In the previous edition, the glitzy Indian league was held across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

For IPL 2023, all teams will play seven home games and seven away games respectively in the league stage.

A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.

On Friday, in an IPL statement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, “The 16th season of the marquee event will kickstart on March 31 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket stadium in the world."

"April 01, 2023 will be the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow,” announced Shah.

As announced in the IPL statement, this year’s tournament will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later. The summit clash of the IPL 2023 will be played on May 28, 2023.