1st Test PIX: Blundell revives New Zealand with brilliant ton

IMAGE: Tom Blundell brought New Zealand back into the game with a blistering century during Day 2 of the first Test against England, at the Bay Oval, on Friday. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Tom Blundell struck a brilliant century to reel in England on Day 2 of the first pink ball Test in Mount Maunganui on Friday but the wicketkeeper was left red-faced after costing New Zealand a late wicket in the evening session.

Blundell's 138 from 181 balls drove New Zealand to 306 in their reply to England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine on a glorious day at Bay Oval.

New Zealand removed openers Zak Crawley (28) and Ben Duckett (25), leaving the tourists 79 for 2 with a lead of 98 runs at stumps.

IMAGE: Blair Tickner celebrates after removing England opener Ben Duckett on Friday. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

A mix-up between wicketkeeper Blundell and bowler Scott Kuggeleijn cost New Zealand a third wicket, though, reprieving a scoreless Stuart Broad after the night-watchman sent a top edge soaring into the night sky.

As the man with the gloves, Blundell should have taken it but the ball dropped harmlessly between the pair, allowing Broad to stroll off six not out, with number three Ollie Pope on 14.

IMAGE: Scott Kuggeleijn reacts as a shot from Stuart Broad is misfielded during Day 2. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Until that point, it was a memorable day for Blundell who steered New Zealand out of peril after the hosts were reduced to 83 for five in the first session.

He anchored a 75-run partnership with Devon Conway (77), then had handy stands with debutant tailenders Kuggeleijn (20) and Blair Tickner (three not out).

The 10th wicket, 59-run partnership with Tickner was especially galling for England as Blundell thrashed both the ageing ball and the second new ball around the ground.

A top edge off James Anderson, who also took the catch, finally dismissed Blundell and wrapped up the innings, with England's lead having been trimmed to 19 runs.

IMAGE: Tom Blundell and Blair Tickner’s partnership frustrated the England bowlers. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Apart from Blundell, New Zealand's specialist batsmen were all guilty of poor shot selection.

Daryl Mitchell survived only 10 scoreless balls before throwing his wicket away for a duck when he declined to offer a shot against a Robinson delivery which rapped him on the front pad.

Conway bunted a half-hearted pull shot off Ben Stokes straight to Ollie Pope, while Michael Bracewell (7) charged Jack Leach and hit straight to Stokes at mid-on, three balls after the England skipper had sent a ball crashing into his helmet.

England allowed the game to drift as Kuggeleijn joined Blundell in the middle but Robinson broke their 53-run partnership by bowling the tail-ender with a superb delivery in the final overs before the dinner break.