PCB to axe women's team head coach following WC flop?

IMAGE: Pakistan finished 7th at the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

Pakistan Cricket Board has decided against renewing the contract of women's national team head coach Muhammad Wasim after a disappointing show in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup in India.

Pakistan finished in seventh position in the eight team competition but could slip to last position if Bangladesh do well in their last game.

They lost four out of their seven games while the remaining three were washed out.

A reliable source in the PCB said that the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was disappointed that Wasim didn't deliver as promised.

The PCB had appointed Wasim last year and in his tenure Pakistan lost in the Asia Cup semi-final to Sri Lanka and then managed just one win in four matches of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The biggest complaint against Wasim is that despite being a batter there was no significant improvement seen in the national team's batting prowess, which remains its weakest link in international events.



The source said they were also complaints of the head coach not being accessible or gelling well with other team officials due to his attitude.

The PCB is expected to announce a new head coach in next few days and is in talks with a foreign coach.