BCCI's high-stakes media rights deal set to conclude in August

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said on Friday the media rights deal for the broadcast of cricket matches involving India for the 2023-2027 cycle will be in place by August-end.

The deal, he said, will be locked in before the proposed three-match ODI series against Australia at home in September.

The deal with Star Sports, which began in 2018, ended in March this year.

"Media rights deal will be done by August end," Shah told media here on Friday.

India will play three ODIs against Australia before the World Cup, and after the mega-event they will play five T20Is against the Kangaroos.

Shah added the series against Afghanistan had been moved to January and will not take place before the 50-over World Cup, scheduled between October 5 and November 19.

He confirmed that India will be sending its cricket teams for the Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled to commence on September 23.

"We are going to participate in the Asian Games. The Apex Council has approved the participation of our men's and women's teams," he said.

The BCCI secretary added that sports management firm Grant Thornton had sent their suggestions for the upgrade and repair of 10 out of the 12 stadiums, which will be hosting the World Cup.



Coaching staff for women's team



Shah said the Indian senior women's team will have its coaching staff, including head coach, in place before the Asian Games. Without taking Amol Muzumdar's name, who has been recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), he said the team has finalised one name.

"The CAC has recommended the name of a head coach. They will also interview a batting and bowling coach. We will announce the names of all coaches before the Asian Games," he said.