Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.





IMAGE: Australia captain Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Joe Root, on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test, at Headingley, on Friday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England's hopes once again lay with Ben Stokes as the captain remained at the crease following the morning session on day two of the third Ashes Test on Friday, with the hosts struggling on 142/7 at lunch, trailing Australia by 121 runs.

On his home ground, Joe Root edged through to the slips off the second ball of the day without adding to his overnight score of 19, before another Yorkshireman, Jonny Bairstow (12), was out moments later, gifting Australia another catch.

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes reacts after getting hit by a short ball from Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Stokes, whose incredible century at Lord's in the second Test was in vain as England fell 2-0 behind in the series, appeared to be visibly uncomfortable with his troublesome knee injury, but soldiered on to stem the flow of wickets.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate after Mitchell Starc claimed the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Alongside the recalled Moeen Ali, the pair put together a partnership of 44 at a steady scoring rate, before the returning spinner wildly hooked the ball straight to Steve Smith to give Australia captain Pat Cummins his fourth wicket of the innings.



Chris Woakes (10) tried to up the ante with some big shots, but got a top edge through to wicket keeper Alex Carey on the last ball before lunch to leave the hosts seven down and staring down the barrel of another defeat.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes is hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Trailing by such a margin, in a match England have to win to prevent Australia retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare, another captain's innings in the afternoon session is needed to keep alive home hopes.