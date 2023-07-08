News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indians Win Hearts In Barbados

Indians Win Hearts In Barbados

By Rediff Cricket
July 08, 2023 09:22 IST
Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Ahead of the start of the Test series against the West Indies, the Indian cricket team have been practicing in Barbados.

Local players bowled to the Indian batters in the nets. Post practice, the local players took pictures, got autographs and took batting and bowling tips from Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishan Kishan.

The heart stealing moment of the day was pacer Mohammed Siraj gifting his bat and boots to a local bowler.

'They have been helping us for the past two days, and I appreciate what they've done, so I decided to give a gift to one of the players,' Siraj said of his gesture.

A video released by BCCI on its Twitter handle on Friday showed a flurry of activity as Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane among others signed autographed for fans at the ground and clicked selfies with the local players.

India now move to Dominica ahead of the first Test starting July 12 at the Windsor Park sports stadium.

Virat Kohli

Rediff Cricket
