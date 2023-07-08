Dada at 51: Ganguly's untold stories revealed

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Sourav Ganguly, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters and leaders in the history of the sport, celebrates his 51st birthday on Saturday.

Ganguly left an indelible mark on international cricket. From his explosive debut in 1992 to his transformation of Team India, Dada's aggressive style and exceptional strokeplay earned him the nickname 'Dada' and a revered place in the hearts of fans.

His influence extended beyond his batting prowess. He took charge of the Indian team during a tumultuous period marred by the match-fixing scandal in the 2000s. With his unwavering determination, Ganguly instilled a winning mentality in the squad, regardless of the conditions. He wholeheartedly supported and nurtured young talents who would later become world champions together.

Known as the 'God of Offside,' Ganguly's masterful cuts and drives in that region of the ground mesmerized spectators. In Test cricket, he played 113 matches, amassing 7,212 runs at an average of 42.17, including 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His finest moment came during his Test debut at Lord's in 1996 when he smashed a century against England.

As a captain, Ganguly led India in 49 matches, with 21 victories, 13 losses, and 15 draws, boasting a win percentage of 42.85. Notably, under his leadership, India secured a historic 2-1 triumph against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2001. This series win is considered one of India's finest cricketing achievements.

In 2004, Dada further etched his name in history by guiding India to their first-ever Test series victory on Pakistani soil. He also led the team to victory in the accompanying ODI series. Ganguly's impact in limited-overs cricket is undeniable, as he represented India in 311 ODIs, amassing 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02, including 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries. He ranks as the ninth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket and the third-highest for India.

Ganguly's remarkable records include being the fourth-fastest to reach 7,000, 8,000, 9,000, and 10,000 ODI runs. In the year 2000, he achieved the second-highest run tally in ODIs in a calendar year, amassing 1,579 runs with an average of 56.39, including seven centuries and six fifties.

Under Ganguly's captaincy, India reached the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy for the first time and shared the title with Sri Lanka in 2002 after the final was abandoned due to rain. One of Ganguly's most unforgettable moments occurred during the Natwest Trophy finals in 2002 when he famously removed his shirt and waved it on the Lord's balcony after India's thrilling victory over England.

Overall, Ganguly played 424 matches for India, scoring 18,575 runs in 488 innings at an average of 41.46, including 38 centuries and 107 fifties, with a high score of 239. He ranks as the 15th-highest run-scorer in international cricket and the fourth-highest for India. His contributions in ICC tournaments are noteworthy, with seven centuries across various events, including the ICC Knockouts 2000, where he made 117 against New Zealand.

His leadership extended to 196 matches, comprising 97 wins, 79 losses, and 15 draws, resulting in a win percentage of 49.48 in international cricket. He also enjoyed a four-year stint in the Indian Premier League, representing the Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors India.

Beyond the numbers, Ganguly's greatest achievements lie in his winning mentality and his unwavering support for future superstars. His influence on players like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, and Virender Sehwag paved the way for India's triumphs in major ICC tournaments. Ganguly's leadership qualities, aura, and the ability to nurture and transform players into match-winners continue to inspire current captains such as Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Sourav Ganguly's impact on Indian cricket cannot be overstated. He played an instrumental role in making Team India battle-ready and setting the benchmark for exemplary captaincy. As he celebrates his 51st birthday, fans fondly remember his remarkable contributions to the sport and his everlasting legacy.