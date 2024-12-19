News
BCCI's earnings hit record highs as per latest reports

Source: PTI
December 19, 2024 16:04 IST
IMAGE: In FY24-25, the BCCI is expected to earn Rs 10,054 crore with the total budgeted expenditure set at Rs 2,348 crore. Photograph: Arko Datta / Reuters

BCCI's healthy bank balance got healthier this year with an approximate increase of Rs 4200 crore, taking the overall earnings to a whopping Rs 20,686 crore.

A major chunk of BCCI's revenue comes from the IPL media rights and bilateral cricket rights.

With India being the biggest cricket market in the world, the powerful board also gets a lion's share of revenue generated by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Back in June 2022, the IPL media rights were sold for an astronomical Rs 48,390 crore for a five-year period.

 

"The cash and bank balance of BCCI has increased from Rs 16,493 crores in FY2023 to INR 20,686 crores in FY 2024. This is an increase of approximately INR 4,200 crore," read a BCCI document in possession of PTI.

The board was projected to earn Rs 7,476 crore in FY23-24 but the actual income stands at Rs 8,995 crore. The general fund also increased from Rs 6,365 crore to 7,988 crore.

In the FY24-25, the BCCI is expected to earn Rs 10,054 crore with the total budgeted expenditure set at Rs 2,348 crore.

BCCI's 38 state units rely heavily on the board's annual grants and as per the document, the budgeted amounts due to the associations stand at Rs 499 crore.

Source: PTI
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

