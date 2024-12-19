News
Maharaj suffers injury setback ahead of crucial series

Maharaj suffers injury setback ahead of crucial series

December 19, 2024 14:02 IST
IMAGE: Maharaj in action for South Africa. Photograph: Ash Allen / Reuters

First choice spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the remaining two One-Day Internationals against Pakistan and is a doubt for the crucial two-test home series against the sub-continent side that starts on Dec. 26.

 

Maharaj has a left adductor strain and will miss the 50-over fixtures in Cape Town on Thursday and Johannesburg on Sunday, but of much greater concern will be the 34-year-old’s availability for the test series.

South Africa are top of the World Test Championship table and need victory in one of their two remaining matches against Pakistan to guarantee a place at the Lord’s final in June next year.

Should Maharaj be unavailable, the only specialist spinner in the test squad is the less experienced Senuran Muthusamy. Bjorn Fortuin has been named as his replacement for the final two ODIs.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
