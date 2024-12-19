News
Home  » Cricket » They're seriously out of form: Aus top order in crisis

They're seriously out of form: Aus top order in crisis

Source: PTI
December 19, 2024 10:26 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Openers Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney and one-drop batter Marnus Labuschagne performed below expectations at the Gabba. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of the crucial Boxing Day Test against India from December 26, legendary wicketkeeper Ian Healy has pointed out the serious lack of form of the top-three Australian batters and advised them to go to the basics and perform if they want to continue in the team.

Australia made 445 in the first innings of the rain truncated third Test at Brisbane with Travis Head and Steve Smith smashing centuries but the home team did miserably in the second innings before declaring at 89 for 7.

The match ended in a draw with the five-match Test series level at 1-1.

"I don't see them (Australia) regressing going into Melbourne, but they are out of form, they're seriously out of form," Healy told SEN Radio.

Openers Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney and one-drop batter Marnus Labuschagne performed below expectations at the Gabba before Smith and Head halted the slide with centuries in the first innings.

 

The second innings was even worse with the top three managing just 13 runs.

"Questions have got to be asked of George Bailey: 'Can we get this form back? Are you confident that form will reemerge in our top three?'"

"Otherwise changes have to be made, and 'what suggestions might you have for us, George?' That type of thing."

Healy opined that the Melbourne Test should be Khawaja, McSweeney and Labuschagne's best chance to redeem themselves and asked the trio to get back to the basics.

"The Melbourne Test is probably the least volatile wicket they'll play on and that's their best chance. But form takes a little longer than a week to turn around, and it's just not coming for them.

"They've got to get right back to basics and strip it right back. See the ball and hit it, don't care where your feet go. That's the first step, just get some clarity in your head," said Healy.

Australia must avoid defeat in Melbourne to keep their hopes alive of taking back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
