BCCI will deal with it: Ganguly on Kohli's comments

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly claimed to have spoken to Virat Kohli before dropping the latter as ODI captain. Photograph: PTI

A day after India Test captain Virat Kohli triggered a storm by publicly contradicting him, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly refused to comment on the matter, saying the board will deal with it.

Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the tour of South Africa, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper when relinquishing the post.

This was in complete contrast to Ganguly's assertion a few days ago that Kohli had been asked to stay on as skipper.

"No statements, no press conference. We will deal with it, leave it to (the) BCCI," Ganguly told local mediapersons on Thursday.

There was talk of BCCI asking chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma to address the media after Kohli's explosive press conference but the Board eventually refrained from making any counter statements.

Kohli's comments on Wednesday brought to fore his tense equation with the administrators.

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate," Kohli had said with obvious reference to Ganguly's statement.

"When I left the T20 captaincy, I had first approached BCCI and intimated them of my decision and laid down my point of view in front of them (office bearers).

"I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my view point was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that 'you should not leave T20 captaincy'," Kohli had stated.

Earlier, Ganguly claimed to have spoken to Kohli and told him that having two different captains in white-ball cricket was not something the selectors wanted.

Rohit Sharma is now the sole white-ball skipper and has also been made Kohli's deputy in the Test format.