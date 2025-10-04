HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BCCI says, doors not shut on Jadeja, Tilak close to ODI call-up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 04, 2025 17:27 IST

'To take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible, but he is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is.'

Ravindra Jadeja was left out of the ODI squad for the white-ball series against Australia, Down Under, starting later this month

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was left out of the ODI squad for the white-ball series against Australia, Down Under, starting later this month. Photograph: BCCI/X

Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to be part of India's ODI plans even though he has not been included in the squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, Agarkar said.

Jadeja, who hit the winning runs of India's win in the Champions Trophy final earlier this year, was ignored keeping in mind the conditions in Australia for the three-match ODI series .

 

"To take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible, but he is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is. But there will also be some competition for places," Agarkar told media after India's squad announcement.

"He was there in the Champions Trophy squad because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there. (But) we could only carry one (left-arm spinner) and get some balance in the team."

"With Washy (Washington Sundar) and Kuldeep (Yadav) there (in the squad) as well and I don't think we are going to need more than that in Australia. But he is clearly in the scheme of things, Jaddu, with how good he is, what he offers us as a batter and a bowler, but particularly in the field as well," he added.

Agarkar said Tilak Varma is 'very close' for an ODI call-up along with Abhishek Sharma but at the moment the top order is settled.

"Rohit (Sharma) and (Shubman) Gill are likely to open, there is Yashasvi Jaiswal (as well), people tend to forget how good he is as well and Tilak is very close,” Agarkar said.

“We have taken a 15-man squad (as) it is a three-match series, it is not like a Test series where you can carry a few extra which you might need.

"You may not end up needing more than those and you are not going to make too many changes in three games that you play (since) it is a short series,” he added.

Agarkar said the selection of Nitish Reddy in the One-day side was to see what the all-rounder has to offer in this format.

"Reddy has shown a lot of promise, we have seen more in Test cricket so far. It gives us an opportunity to see what he can do in white-ball cricket.

"We don't have a whole lot of guys who can bat and bowl (fast) because it is a difficult job to do both and he certainly is showing promise and we will probably see a bit more of him when he does bowl in white-ball cricket and bat."

With Dhruv Jurel also getting his maiden call-up in ODI side, Agarkar said it was more about finding the right man for specific positions.

"Sanju Samson bats at the top of the order, when he got a hundred, he batted No 3 if I am not wrong. Jurel usually bats lower down the order, KL (Rahul) bats there as well,” he said.

"You have seen how good a player Dhruv is, so again, you are looking at spots. I don't think there is room at the top so we are looking at guys who can fit in those spots," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
