Will India keep up 2022's friendly spirit vs Pakistan?

Respect over rivalry? India–Pakistan face-off awaits...

IMAGE: India's Smriti Mandhana and teammates at a fielding drill in Colombo on Friday, ahead of their Women's World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

As anticipation builds for India's high-octane Women's World Cup clash against Pakistan, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said the atmosphere surrounding the contest brings out the best in players, while both captains -- Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana -- stressed on maintaining composure and mutual respect between the two teams.

India and Pakistan are set to meet in their group-stage contest at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

India skipper Harmanpreet said growing up watching encounters between the arch-rivals made the experience of playing in them even more special.

"We have grown up watching India-Pakistan games and always wanted to be a part of them. We always talk about treating it as any other game and staying focused," Harmanpreet told JioStar.

Her deputy Mandhana admitted that the occasion always carries a different intensity.

"The atmosphere during India-Pakistan games is always very intense; it's always a full house. Everyone you meet since morning tells you to win. That sort of atmosphere also brings out the best in you sometimes. My teammates and I absolutely enjoy that," she said.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma echoed the sentiment, saying the contest always demands heightened focus.

"The weight and excitement of India-Pakistan matches are always greater compared to other games. We look forward to that contest and are always on our toes when we face them," Deepti said.

On the other hand, Pakistan captain Fatima recalled her fond memories from the previous World Cup and appreciated the camaraderie between both teams.

"After the Pakistan-India match in the 2022 World Cup, the whole Indian team came and met us. The way they celebrated and interacted was really special. That's when I felt we shared a great relationship with them," she said.

Confident about her team's chances this time, Fatima said Pakistan would look to execute their plans smartly.

"Everyone is in good shape and performing well. We know India is strong -- we saw how they played against Australia recently. Both teams know the conditions, and we'll try to play good cricket and win,” she added.

The Pakistan skipper also had high praise for her Indian counterpart.

"Harmanpreet Kaur is obviously a senior and experienced player. The way she carries the team with so many hopes is impressive. She is a very impactful player; she can hit and defend when needed and contributes a lot on the field," Fatima said.