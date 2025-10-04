Streaming on YouTube: Ashwin, Babar and the BBL frenzy

Ashwin to bring YouTube crew, security as he set to make Big Bash League debut.

IMAGE: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to capture BBL experience on his YouTube channel. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Ravichandran Ashwin will be provided private security with his Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder anticipating an enhanced interest from the Indian diaspora during the team's training session at the Olympic Arena ground, according to media reports.

It is also learnt that Ashwin would bring in his private crew, who would film his BBL journey for Thunder for his private YouTube channel. Ashwin boasts of 5.3 million Instagram followers and 1.75 million YouTube subscribers.

Around 5000 Indian fans had come to watch India's pink ball training session at the Adelaide Oval last year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy leading to a security situation which the BBL team wants to avoid.

"The prospect of the veteran spinner training and playing in western Sydney has been flagged as a potential safety risk. The open nature of Cricket NSW's facilities at Sydney Olympic Park means Indian fans could mob Ashwin at training," the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

"The Thunder have spoken to Cricket Australia to understand what measures need to be in place for an athlete who is hugely popular among Indian fans in Sydney. Ashwin may be given personal security during his time in Australia," it further reported.

"We are going to have to (ramp up) security," Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said.

"We're going to have Babar Azam (Sydney Sixers) here at the same time, which is just going to be incredible for the tournament."

The 39-year-old Ashwin will play three to five games in January -- plus the finals if the Thunder qualify.

"It's the biggest signing in the history of the BBL," Sydney Thunder general manager Copeland said on Friday.

"It's a really clear message to our fans and members and sponsors … that we are winning these moments. All eight clubs wanted this guy. Ashwin has chosen us, which is a really cool story. Ashwin will be a great advocate for how great our tournament is and the Thunder environment."

Chris Gayle, during his time at Sydney Thunder, was given a plush penthouse as an accommodation. When asked if Ashwin would be accorded same kind of hospitality, Copeland, a former Test medium pacer promised that the franchise would do its best.

"The Thunder have got history with that (with) Chris Gayle. I know when he was out here, he was staying in a lofty penthouse, but that was while I was playing in the tournament, not while I was the general manager and looking after the budget," he said in jest.

"What we want to make sure is that he and every other overseas player has a hell of a time when they're here. We'll look after them, that's for sure."