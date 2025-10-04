Agarkar reveals: Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI captain

IMAGE: Shubman Gill will lead Indian in the ODI series in Australia later this month. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The Chairman of selectors for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Ajit Agarkar, on Saturday said that the decision to remove Rohit Sharma from captaincy was a difficult one.

'Rohit Sharma has been communicated about change of captaincy. Even if Rohit wouldn't have won Champions Trophy, this was a difficult decision,' Agarkar told reporters in Ahmedabad on Saturday,, after announcing the squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

'How Rohit has taken the decision to change captain is between him and selection committee', Agarkar added.

Agarkar also stressed the impracticality of having different captains for each format.

It's practically impossible to have three captains for three formats. We don't play too many ODIs and the focus is on T20 World Cup. Plan is to give Gill enough time to adjust,' Agarkar added.



Agarkar also stated that: 'We have made it clear that if guys are free they should be playing domestic cricket.'