Dog-bite scare jolts Para Worlds; MCD steps up action

Dog-bite scare jolts Para Worlds; MCD steps up action

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 04, 2025 14:30 IST

Coach Meiko Okumatsu (NPC Japan) & Coach Dennis Maragia (NPC Kenya) sustained bites while supervising training. Both were immediately attended and provided on-spot medical attention at the Athlete Medical Room. 

Organisers scramble to contain stray dog menace at Para Worlds

IMAGE: Organisers scramble to contain stray dog menace at Para Worlds. Photograph: Paralympic Committee of India/X

The Organising Committee of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 has reiterated its commitment to ensuring an uncompromised environment of safety, health, and security for athletes, officials, and spectators, after it was reported that some foreign delegates were bitten by stray dogs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

 

According to the organisers, on August 21, a formal request was made to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to safeguard the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by removing stray dogs from the venue. Acting swiftly, the MCD cleared the premises well before the start of the Championships, and dog-catching vehicles have been stationed at the stadium from Day 1 to ensure constant vigilance and immediate response.

Despite these precautionary measures, the challenge of individuals repeatedly feeding stray dogs near the venue has allowed animals to re-enter the premises. Unfortunately, this led to two isolated incidents at the warm-up track on 3 October 2025 with Coaches of Japan & Kenya getting bitten.

Coach Meiko Okumatsu (NPC Japan) & Coach Dennis Maragia (NPC Kenya) sustained bites while supervising training. Both were immediately attended and provided on-spot medical attention at the Athlete Medical Room. They were then taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where they received appropriate treatment, post which they were taken to their respective Hotels.

Following these incidents, the MCD has reinforced its deployment with two dedicated dog-catching teams permanently stationed inside the stadium premises, supported by vehicles for the rapid removal and transfer of strays to shelter homes. All captured animals are being relocated in accordance with strict animal welfare standards, ensuring both their safety and humane treatment.

The Organising Committee underscored that while animal welfare norms are being fully respected, the safety, health, and well-being of participants is non-negotiable. The stadium and surrounding areas have been fully sanitised in coordination with civic agencies, and strengthened preventive measures are now in place to ensure uninterrupted, secure conduct of the Championships.

Two on-site teams, supported by stationed vehicles, continue round-the-clock operations to ensure there is no compromise on participant safety and the successful hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
