BCCI Plans A T10 League

BCCI Plans A T10 League

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 15, 2023 17:39 IST
IMAGE: BCCI is considering another league. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Another Indian league?

The BCCI is considering a Tier-2 cricket league, according to a report in Moneycontrol on Friday.

Introduced in 2008, the Indian Premier League took the cricketing world by storm. Now according to the Moneycontrol report, BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah is working on a blueprint for a Tier-2 cricket league.

The BCCI is considering to be play the league in the T10 format. Apart from this, the board needs to consider whether the league will have an age cap for the players, whether the tournament will be held only in India or at new venues.

Should the board go ahead with these plans -- and it is learned that the idea is to move ahead in all seriousness -- bilateral cricket, as we know it, will change within the next two years.

'Marquee bilateral red-ball properties such as the Ashes, India v England, India VESUS Australia, and even India VERSUS South Africa, among a few others, will survive while the rest of the calendar will begin to veer towards franchise cricket,' said the MoneyControl report.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
