Rediff.com  » Cricket » How India outclassed SA to square T20 series

How India outclassed SA to square T20 series

December 15, 2023 00:43 IST
India

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Matthew Breetzke. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant 100 from 56 balls as India squared the series against South Africa with an emphatic 106-run win in the third and final Twenty20 International in Johannesburg on Thursday.

 

After being sent in to bat, India reached 201 for seven in their 20 overs at The Wanderers, before they dismissed the home side for a paltry 95.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav produced a brilliant hundred. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Yadav anchored the innings with a sublime century in which he struck boundaries in all parts of the ground, with seven fours to go with eight sixes for his fourth century in international T20 matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fluent 60 off 41 balls. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

He put on 112 for the third wicket with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also impressed with 60 from 41 balls after India had lost Shubman Gill (8) and Tilak Varma (0) in consecutive balls off the bowling of excellent spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-26) with the score on 29.

Rinku Singh (14) was the only other batter to get into double figures in India’s total.

The visitors' seamers got more movement off the wicket from the start and South Africa never looked settled in their chase, before the spinners finished them off.

Aiden Markaram

IMAGE: SA skipper Aiden Markram scored 25 off 14 balls. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Only David Miller offered any real resistance with 35 from 25 balls before he was the last man out, giving wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav career-best figure of 5-17 in 2.5 overs.

There was a major worry for the tourists when Suryakumar Yadav rolled his ankle while attempting a routine piece of fielding and had to hobble off. There was no immediate news on the extent of the damage.

The two sides begin a three-match One-Day International series on Sunday at the same venue, before further matches in Gqeberha on Tuesday and Paarl next Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
