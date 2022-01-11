News
PIX: Taylor's final Test act seals New Zealand victory

January 11, 2022 13:21 IST
IMAGE: Ross Taylor, left, celebrates with team mates after dismissing Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury of Bangladesh during Day 3 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Ross Taylor claimed the last Bangladesh wicket in his final act in Test cricket to seal New Zealand's series-levelling victory by an innings and 117 runs in the second and final match in Christchurch on Tuesday.

 

New Zealand's decision to enforce the follow-on denied Taylor, who made 28 in their first innings total of 521-6 declared, the chance to bat again.

Bangladesh managed 126 in the first innings and were 278-9 in third day's final session when New Zealand skipper Tom Latham tossed the ball to Taylor.

The part-time spinner sent down two dot balls before inducing a skyer from Ebadot Hossain and Latham took a tumbling catch at midwicket to ensure a winning farewell for the former New Zealand captain.

IMAGE: Ross Taylor with his family at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

The victory margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das' counter-attacking 102 for Bangladesh, who had shocked the world Test champions in the opening match in Mount Maunganui.

"It's a great way to finish," said Taylor, New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman with 7,683 runs, which include 19 hundreds, from 112 matches with an average of 44.66.

"I wanted to finish with a win and the guys definitely gave it to me.

"It was an emotional game for me and my family ... it was good to get the win," added the 37-year-old, who will play his last limited overs internationals against Australia and the Netherlands during the home summer.

IMAGE: Liton Das celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Smarting from their shock eight-wicket loss in the opening test, New Zealand enforced the follow-on before their seamers ensured victory.

"The bowlers did a bloody good job on a tiring wicket," Latham said.

"Ross Taylor rocked up and took the last wicket. He has been there for 17 years ... been such an important member of the group."

Latham, whose 252 earned him the man-of-the-match award, took a stunning catch at second slip to dismiss Mohammad Naim as Bangladesh started to unravel.

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque with the series trophy. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Neil Wagner subjected the tourists' batsmen to a bouncer barrage and was rewarded with figures of 3-77, while Kyle Jamieson claimed 4-82.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (37) and Nurul Hasan (36) could not convert their starts into big knocks but Liton scored freely to bring up his second Test hundred in 106 balls.

"I'm really happy with the first Test, but second Test was disappointing," Mominul said.

Devon Conway was adjudged man-of-the-series for smashing two hundreds in three innings.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
