Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit's heartwarming tribute to 'work wife' Dravid

Rohit's heartwarming tribute to 'work wife' Dravid

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 09, 2024 17:17 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Following India's historic T20 World Cup victory, captain Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to express his gratitude to outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.

Their partnership, dubbed the ‘Rohit-Dravid jodi,’ proved to be a winning formula as India clinched the trophy on June 29th.

 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit's heartfelt message lauded Dravid's immense contributions to Indian cricket, both as a legendary player and a guiding coach. Dravid's tenure culminated in a dream farewell, witnessing India end their 17-year World Cup drought under his leadership and Rohit's captaincy.

The emotional weight of the victory was undeniable, signifying the end of an 11-year wait for an ICC title. Dravid, who debuted in 1996 and played until 2012, had a decorated career but lacked a World Cup trophy in his cabinet. This win provided a fitting closure, with Dravid's animated celebration reflecting his shared joy.

Rohit Sharma

Even after nine days, the emotions surrounding the win lingered for Rohit. Take a look at his heartfelt social media post which served as a touching tribute to Dravid's impact on the team.

‘Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will so here's my attempt.'

Rohit Sharma

'Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I'm lucky to get to call you that too,’ Rohit captioned the post.

Rohit Sharma

‘This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I'm so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend.’

REDIFF CRICKET
