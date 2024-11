IMAGE: A screengrab of Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli at the India-Australia Test in Perth on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli during the first Test match against Australia in Perth on Saturday.

The star couple's public display of affection delighted fans, who shared photos and videos of Anushka's enthusiastic support on social media.

India bowled out Australia for a meager 104 runs.

Stand-in Captain Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack, claiming his 11th five wicket haul.