'Anushka's Been By My Side Through Thick And Thin'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli blows a kiss to Anushka Sharma who was watching in the stands. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli's romance with Australia continued when he hit an unbeaten 100 (143b, 8x4, 2x6) to help India declare at 487 for 6 and set Australia a daunting 534 runs for victory on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Perth on Sunday.

This was Kohli's 30th Test hundred, taking him past Sir Donald Bradman's tally of 29 Test tons.

Kohli also became the fourth India batter to register 30 or more centuries in Test cricket after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Kohli's unbeaten 100, a ton he got with a full-blooded sweep off Marnus Labuschagne, was his first hundred after the 121 against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023.

The 36 year old wasn't at his prime but was fluent enough to notch up his 81st international century.

IMAGE: Kohli is a picture of relief on reaching his century on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Australia in Perth on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

After reaching the ton, he showed the thumbs up sign and blew a kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma who was in the stands.

'What goes on in the head when you don't play well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in.

'I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I don't want to hang around just for the sake of it,' Kohli told the broadcaster.

After his century he told cricket legend Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket: 'Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes.

'I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she's here makes it more special,' he added.

'Virat Kohli delivers yet another @imVkohli masterclass, scoring a magnificent century at Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy! His consistency, determination, and ability to perform under pressure remind us why he's one of the greatest ever to grace the game. #ViratKohli #BGT2024,' Suresh Raina tweeted.