BCCI announces India's domestic season for 2023-24

BCCI announces India's domestic season for 2023-24

Source: PTI
April 10, 2023 16:30 IST
Duleep Trophy from June 28, Ranji Trophy starts Jan 5, 2024

BCCI

IMAGE: The senior women's season will begin with the national T20 championships. Photograph: PTI

Indian cricket's 2023-24 domestic season will kick-start with the Duleep Trophy tournament starting on June 28 while the flagship Ranji Trophy set to commence from January 5, next year.

The Duleep Trophy, which will be played among six zonal teams, will be followed by Deodhar Trophy (List A) (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy men's T20 national championships (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15).

 

Ranji Trophy will be last tournament of the men's senior calendar with the elite group league matches to be played from January 5 to February 19, while the knock-out round will be from February 23 to March 14. The duration of the tourney is for 70 days.

The league matches of the plate group will be held between January 5 and February 5 while the knock-out round will be played from February 9-22.

Each of the four elite groups will be made up of eight teams while the lone plate group will have six teams. The two top teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

In the plate group, the top four teams out of the six will qualify for the semifinals.

The two plate group finalists will be promoted to the elite group next season (2024-25). The two bottom teams from all elite groups combined based on points/bonus points/wins/quotient will be relegated to the plate group in 2024-25 season.

Senior Women's Meet starts October 19

The senior women's season will begin with the national T20 championships to be played between October 19 to November 9, followed by Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy from November 24 to December 4.

This will be followed by senior women's one-day trophy to be played between January 4-26.

The senior women's T20 Trophy and one-day trophy will have five groups -- two with eight teams and three with seven teams. The two top teams from each of the five groups will qualify for the knock-outs.

After the group matches, the teams will be ranked 1-10 based on their points/wins/NRR. The teams ranked 1-6 will directly qualify for the quarterfinals while the four teams ranked 7-10 will play a pre-quarterfinal round to decided the remaining two slots. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

