News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Big-ticket Brook fails to match price tag

Big-ticket Brook fails to match price tag

April 10, 2023 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Promoted to open the innings against Punjab Kings on Sunday, Harry Brook was foxed by a slow knuckle-ball from Arshdeep Singh. Brook has managed scores of only 13, 3 and 13 in three outings so far.

IMAGE: Promoted to open the innings against Punjab Kings on Sunday, Harry Brook was foxed by a slow knuckle-ball from Arshdeep Singh. Brook has managed scores of only 13, 3 and 13 in three outings so far. Photograph: BCCI

Harry Brook continues to struggle in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, who came with a $1.62 million price tag, fluffing another opportunity against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

 

The 24-year-old was part of England's 2022 Twenty20 World Cup winning side and has emerged as an all-format player with four hundreds in his last five Tests, scoring almost at a run-a-ball rate.

Hyderabad splashed 132.5 million rupees in the players' auction in December to sign the swashbuckling batter, who is likely to be part of England's 50-overs World Cup title defence in India later this year.

While big things were expected of him, Brook has managed scores of only 13, 3 and 13 in three outings so far.

Promoted to open the innings against Punjab on Sunday, Brook was foxed by a slow knuckle-ball from Arshdeep Singh.

Former Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody told Cricinfo Brook should be playing at number four.

"I wouldn't be batting Harry Brook at the top of the order because he's out of position (there)," the former Australia player said.

"Harry Brook has had an extraordinary time in the early parts of his career batting four and five in T20 cricket in all the different franchises that he's played in.

"So I'd be pursuing him in that position."

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar expected Brook to "crack the IPL code" soon.

"Let's hope Harry Brook gets over it," Manjrekar told Star Sports channel.

"How long? I guess, two or three more matches."

While Brook struggled Hyderabad still managed to score an eight-wicket victory, their first win of the season.

Brook's next opportunity to put some big numbers on the board comes on Friday against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Has interest in the IPL dwindled?
Has interest in the IPL dwindled?
Rinku dedicates his match-turning innings to...
Rinku dedicates his match-turning innings to...
'It was one of the best innings in T20 cricket'
'It was one of the best innings in T20 cricket'
Twitter labels BBC as 'government-funded media'
Twitter labels BBC as 'government-funded media'
Court bars Aaj Tak using FIR in Shraddha murder case
Court bars Aaj Tak using FIR in Shraddha murder case
Rahul to visit Wayanad, 1st time after disqualification
Rahul to visit Wayanad, 1st time after disqualification
RIL, Adani & Jindal Power keen to buy Future Retail
RIL, Adani & Jindal Power keen to buy Future Retail

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PICS: Juhi can't stop gushing over 'five star' Rinku

PICS: Juhi can't stop gushing over 'five star' Rinku

Decoded: Rinku's mindset before shower of sixes

Decoded: Rinku's mindset before shower of sixes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances