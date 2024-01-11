News
PHOTOS: Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20

January 11, 2024 23:46 IST
IMAGE: Shivam Dube played an unbeaten 60 as India took a 1-0 lead over Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI

Shivam Dube proved his utility in India's crowded batting line-up with a belligerent half-century to secure their six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the opening T20 International in Mohali on Thursday.

Left-hander Dube gave a good account of himself ahead of the T20 World Cup in June with an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls to help India overcome a 159-run target with 15 balls to spare.

 

IMAGE: Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz take a single during the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan . Photograph: BCCI

Electing to field, India restricted Afghanistan to a modest 158-5.

IMAGE: Azmatullah Omarzai of Afghanistan hits a four. Photograph: BCCI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23) and Ibrahim Zadran (25) put on a 50-run opening partnership but it was Mohammad Nabi's 42 off 27 balls that helped Afghanistan cross the 150-mark.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz . Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel led India's disciplined bowling effort, claiming 2-23 in his tidy four overs.

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai rebuild Afghanistan’s innings. Photograph: BCCI

The home side were rattled early in their chase with skipper Rohit Sharma, playing his first T20 International in more than a year, run out for a duck in the first over.

IMAGE: A miffed Rohit Sharma walks off after being run-out. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit drove the ball to mid-off and embarked on a quick single but Shubman Gill at the other end was busy watching the ball leading to an almighty mix-up that led to his captain's dismissal.

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Gill struck 23 but was stumped after he came dancing down the track only to miss the delivery from off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

IMAGE: Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Tilak Varma (26) combined with Dube in a breezy 44-run stand to steady India but departed after Gulbadin Naib took a blinder at backward square leg.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Jitesh Sharma fell after a quickfire 31 but Dube could not be denied his half-century, which came in 38 balls, and he celebrated the milestone with a monster six before sealing their victory with a four.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma bats during India’s chase. Photograph: BCCI

The teams move to Indore for the second T20 of the three-match series on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
