PHOTOS: Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20

IMAGE: Shivam Dube played an unbeaten 60 as India took a 1-0 lead over Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI

Shivam Dube proved his utility in India's crowded batting line-up with a belligerent half-century to secure their six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the opening T20 International in Mohali on Thursday.

Left-hander Dube gave a good account of himself ahead of the T20 World Cup in June with an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls to help India overcome a 159-run target with 15 balls to spare.

IMAGE: Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz take a single during the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan . Photograph: BCCI

Electing to field, India restricted Afghanistan to a modest 158-5.

IMAGE: Azmatullah Omarzai of Afghanistan hits a four. Photograph: BCCI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23) and Ibrahim Zadran (25) put on a 50-run opening partnership but it was Mohammad Nabi's 42 off 27 balls that helped Afghanistan cross the 150-mark.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz . Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel led India's disciplined bowling effort, claiming 2-23 in his tidy four overs.

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai rebuild Afghanistan’s innings. Photograph: BCCI

The home side were rattled early in their chase with skipper Rohit Sharma, playing his first T20 International in more than a year, run out for a duck in the first over.

IMAGE: A miffed Rohit Sharma walks off after being run-out. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit drove the ball to mid-off and embarked on a quick single but Shubman Gill at the other end was busy watching the ball leading to an almighty mix-up that led to his captain's dismissal.

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Gill struck 23 but was stumped after he came dancing down the track only to miss the delivery from off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

IMAGE: Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Tilak Varma (26) combined with Dube in a breezy 44-run stand to steady India but departed after Gulbadin Naib took a blinder at backward square leg.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Jitesh Sharma fell after a quickfire 31 but Dube could not be denied his half-century, which came in 38 balls, and he celebrated the milestone with a monster six before sealing their victory with a four.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma bats during India’s chase. Photograph: BCCI

The teams move to Indore for the second T20 of the three-match series on Sunday.