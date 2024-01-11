PIX: India's bowlers limit Afghanistan to 158

Images from the first T20 International between India and Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali on Thursday.

IMAGE: Azmatullah Omarzai is bowled by Mukesh Kumar during the first T20 International in Mohali on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets as India's bowlers did well to restrict Afghanistan to 158/5 in the first T20 International in Mohali on Thursday.



Veteran Mohammad Nabi rallied Afghanistan with a few lusty blows at the end as he top-scored with a quickfire 42 from 27 balls.



Put into bat, Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran (25 off 22 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23 off 28) put 50 runs in eight overs for the opening wicket but could not force the pace against some disciplined bowling by India's pacers.

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

A stroke-filled partnership between Nabi (42 off 27) and Omarzai (29 off 22) was just what Afghanistan needed after India reduced the visitors to 57/3 in 10 overs amid chilly conditions in Mohali.



The start of the game was delayed by a few minutes as a flickering blue light around the sightscreen distracted Gurbaz.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Arshdeep Singh opened the innings with a maiden before the spinners got into the game as early as the fourth over.



Axar Patel, who ended up as the stand out bowler for India had Gurbaz stumped with a fast and straight delivery after the opener slog swept him for a six.



Zadran was the next to depart as he smashed an innocuous ball from Shivam Dube straight to India skipper Rohit Sharma at cover. It was only the second ball of his opening spell.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: BCCI

Rahmat Shah, making his T20 debut after playing 106 ODIs for Afghanistan, chopped on to stumps a flatter one from Axar.



Afghanistan badly needed a move on and that came via the experience of Nabi and Omarzai, who had impressed with his all-round abilities in the ODI World Cup in India.



While the top-order struggled to rotate strike, Omarzai and Nabi showed their teammates how to build a T20 innings.



Both targeted Ravi Bishnoi and Mukesh Kumar in the middle overs.

IMAGE: Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Nabi's back to back sixes off Mukesh stood out in his quickfire knock. He first made room to smash him over extra cover and waited still for the second ball to dispatch it over mid-wicket.



Najibullah Zadran (19 not out off 11) and Karim Janat (9 not out off 5) took the total past 150.



India dropped three catches in the biting cold of Mohali. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable for selection due to a sore right groin.