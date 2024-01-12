News
What Made Rohit So Angry...

What Made Rohit So Angry...

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 12, 2024 06:19 IST
IMAGE: An angry Rohit Sharma walks back after his dismissal during the first T20 International against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Photographs: Screengrab/Jio Cinema
 

Captain Rohit Sharma was seething in anger following his run out in the first T20 International against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday.

Rohit hit the second ball of the innings, from Fazalhaq Farooqi, to the fielder at mid-off and set for a quick single, but his partner Shubman Gill was unmoved resulting in the India skipper's run out for a two-ball duck.

Rohit made his anger clear as he walked off after his dismissal, blasting Gill for looking at the ball rather than responding to his call.

He was clearly disappointed as he fell without scoring on his return to the Indian T20 team.

Some expressed shock that Gill didn't sacrifice his wicket for his senior partner and was instead looking to save his wicket.

Gill must have further infuriated his captain when he was stumped after scoring 23 from 12 balls attempting a wild slog across the line off spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the fourth over.

Rohit seems to have gotten over the run out and was quite happy with the result.

'These things (run out) happen. When it happens you feel little frustrated. You want to be out there and score runs for the team,' he said after the game.

India overcame the early jolts to register an easy six wicket victory with Shivam Dube smashing an unbeaten 60 from 40 balls.

REDIFF CRICKET
