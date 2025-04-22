Basit Ali's take sparks PSL vs IPL debate again

IMAGE: RCB's Romario Shepherd celebrates with Virat Kohli celebrate a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

In a candid moment that’s bound to stir the pot on both sides of the border, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has once again tipped his hat to the Indian Premier League (IPL), calling it “the No. 1 league in the world.”

The ongoing IPL season has been a head-turner -- big hits, young guns stepping up, and pace like fire -- and Basit’s praise, while honest, hasn’t sat well with some back home. Yet the former batter isn’t mincing words.

“When I call IPL No. 1, my Pakistani brothers feel bad. But honestly, what are they doing except wasting their energy? Just look at the sheer talent in this season alone,” Basit said on his YouTube channel, with a mix of admiration and frustration.

He wasn’t just throwing around blanket praise either. The man had receipts.

He rattled off names like Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Abdul Samad, and Ashwani Kumar -- young Indian players who’ve been turning heads in this edition.

IMAGE: Basit Ali awaits the return of LSG speedster Mayank Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

But it’s speedster Mayank Yadav who’s got Basit on the edge of his seat.

“I’m eagerly waiting for him to be match-fit. I really want to watch him bowl,” he said, almost like a fan waiting for a blockbuster premiere.

The PSL vs IPL debate isn’t new. It flares up every year, and while both leagues have their strengths, Basit’s unfiltered endorsement of the IPL -- despite the inevitable backlash -- adds weight to a conversation many shy away from.

For Basit, the numbers, the pressure, the audience, and above all, the bench strength of Indian cricket, make the IPL an unmatched spectacle.

So, while loyalties may lie with the PSL for many across the border, Basit Ali is watching -- and waiting -- for Mayank Yadav to return and show the world why the IPL continues to raise the bar.