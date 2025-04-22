HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Ananya Bangar meets childhood friend Sarfaraz

PIX: Ananya Bangar meets childhood friend Sarfaraz

April 22, 2025 10:13 IST

Ananya Bangar with bestie Sarfaraz Khan and his dad

IMAGE: Ananya Bangar with her bestie Sarfaraz Khan and his dad Naushad. Photograph: Kind courtssy, Ananya Bangar/Instagram

Ananya Bangar, the child of former India wicket-batter and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, met her childhood friend Sarfaraz Khan in Mumbai on Monday.

Ananya and Sarfaraz grew up playing cricket together in the maidaans of Mumbai.

'We held bats before we held phones. Friends since the beginning,' she wrote on her Instagram page.

Musheer Khan (left) with Sarfaraz and Aryan Bangar, before their tranformation

IMAGE: Musheer Khan (left) with Sarfaraz and Aryan Bangar, before their tranformation. Photograph: BCCI

The 25-year-old posted pics of her meeting with her buddy Sarfaraz, his dad Naushad and brother Moin.

Ananya and also threw in a throwback pic from their cricket playing days.

Anaya is a cricketer and social media influencer. She was earlier known as Aryan Bangar. She underwent the life-changing, gender-transforming surgery. She is now identified as Anaya.

According to reports, Ananya had represented the Islam Gymkhana in local club cricket and also played for the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire.

Sarfaraz and Ananya

Anaya recently told Lallantop in an interview: 'I have played with some well-known cricketers like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to maintain secrecy about myself because my dad is a well-known figure.

'The cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity,' Anaya added.

While stating that she has support from family and a few friends, she has yet to receive warmth from society at large.

Anaya currently lives in Manchester and is very active on Instagram.

 
