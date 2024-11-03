Ball-tampering accusations rock India A tour

IMAGE: Screenshot of India’s Ishan Kishan with team mates.

India A's tour of Australia took a controversial turn on the fourth day of the unofficial Test in Mackay.

Amidst allegations of ball-tampering, the on-field umpires replaced the visitors' ball overnight, sparking outrage in the Indian camp.

The decision, enforced by umpire Shawn Craig, drew criticism for its abrupt and dismissive nature, as captured by stump microphones.

With Australia A needing just 86 runs to win, the incident injected fresh drama into the already tense match.

Stump microphones picked up Craig saying, "When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play.” When the Indian team pressed further, he repeated, “No more discussion; let’s play. This is not a discussion.”

India A wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan questioned if they had to continue with the newly provided ball, to which Craig replied definitively, “You’re playing with that ball.” Kishan then voiced his frustration, calling the decision “a really stupid decision,” leading Craig to caution him for dissent.

"You will be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behaviour. It is because of your (team) actions we changed the ball,” the umpire stated.

Kishan, out of the national spotlight since November 2023, was making his comeback in the India A side after a year-long hiatus. Although he was warned, it remains unclear which player was initially suspected of tampering with the ball.

Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct stipulates that actions meant to alter the ball's condition, not covered under Law 41.3.2, may be deemed “unfair” and can result in bans if the India A team is found guilty.

With the ball change behind them, Australia A went on to secure a seven-wicket win, with captain Nathan McSweeney leading the chase, scoring an unbeaten 88 off 178 balls to reach the 224-run target.

In India A's second innings, they tallied 312 runs after trailing by 85 runs in the first innings. Sai Sudharsan scored his second consecutive first-class century with 103 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 88 before a lower-order collapse ended the innings.