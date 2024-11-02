News
Home  » Cricket » 'To the man who keeps turning 25'

'To the man who keeps turning 25'

By Rediff Cricket
November 02, 2024 23:00 IST
IMAGE: KKR owner Shahrukh Khan celebrates with Gautam Gambhir after winning the IPL title in 2024. Photograph: KKR / X

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday.

Taking to his official social media, the 43-year-old coach posted a photo of the two in Kolkata Knight Riders jerseys, capturing their camaraderie and history with the franchise.

 

"Here's to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever!" Gambhir wrote on X, honouring SRK's timeless appeal.

Their bond was recently on display after KKR’s historic victory in the IPL 2024 final.

Gambhir, having guided the team to triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, received warm praise from the KKR co-owner himself.

In an emotional moment, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude by kissing Gambhir's forehead, acknowledging his vital role in the team's success and strengthening the legacy they share with KKR.

Rediff Cricket
