Badoni's Slog Sweep Strands Him On 99

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 31, 2025 18:43 IST

x

Ayush Badoni

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni was dismissed for 99 and it left the stadium stunned. Photograph: LSG/X
 

Drama and heartbreak unfolded at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium during a high-stakes Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways on Friday, January 31, 2025.

While the crowd had eagerly awaited Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket, his early dismissal set the tone for a day filled with unexpected setbacks.

The biggest blow came when Delhi Skipper Ayush Badoni fell agonisingly short of a remarkable century, dismissed for 99 in a moment that left the stadium stunned.

In the 56th over, Badoni, just one run shy of his maiden ton, attempted a bold slog sweep against seasoned leg-spinner Karn Sharma.

A mistimed top-edge found a fielder inside the 30-yard circle, ending his brilliant knock, plunging the stadium into silence.

Virat Kohli

The television cameras captured Kohli in the dugout, visibly disappointed by the turn of events. Delhi Coach Sarandeep Singh looked equally stunned as Badoni, clearly devastated, hurled his helmet to the ground while walking off the field.

Ayush Badoni

Badoni had walked in with Delhi reeling at 97/4, facing Railways' first-innings total of 241. His composed yet aggressive 133-run stand with Sumit Mathur revived hopes for the home side.

