Double joy for Bumrah, Mandhana as they bag BCCI top honours

Double joy for Bumrah, Mandhana as they bag BCCI top honours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 31, 2025 16:18 IST

Earlier this week, the Indian duo had won ICC's top awards with Bumrah named ICC Cricketer of the Year.

Jasprit Bumrah

Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah was chosen for the BCCI's Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer 2023-24 in men's category.

Elegant Indian women's opening batter Smriti Mandhana won the honour in the women's category.

Bumrah, who was selected as the ICC Test and overall Cricketer of the Year for delivering "a master-class in skill, precision, and relentless consistency" in 2024, was India's standout bowler in the last year, playing a pivotal role in India's home wins over England and Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old was also the Player Of the Series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bagging 32 wickets across five Tests.

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana, who was named the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, made 743 runs in the 2024 calendar year.

She scored four ODI centuries, a record in the women's game, and found the boundary more than a hundred times in the year, hitting 95 fours and six maximums.

The 28-year-old cricketer's ODI runs came at an average of 57.86 and an impressive strike rate of 95.15.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

