HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kohli's Emotional Moment with Coach

Kohli's Emotional Moment with Coach

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 18:35 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma. Photographs: Screengrab from BCCI Domestic/X

Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years was celebrated with a heartwarming felicitation at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: DDCA President Rohan A Jaitley honoured Kohli with a shawl and memento.

Before the start of play on day two of Delhi's match against Railways, Kohli was honoured by the DDCA for reaching his milestone of 100 Test matches for India. DDCA President Rohan A Jaitley presented Kohli with a shawl and memento.

Virat Kohli

The highlight of the ceremony was a touching moment between Kohli and his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.

Kohli joins an elite group of three players from Delhi to have played over 100 Tests for India -- Ishant Sharma (105 Tests) and Virender Sehwag (104 Tests) being the others.

While the felicitation was a success, Kohli's on-field return to the Ranji Trophy proved short-lived.

The crowd, eager to witness their hero in action, was left disappointed as Kohli's innings lasted just 15 balls, yielding only 6 runs before his off stump was uprooted by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why you will fall in love with Virat Kohli... again!
Why you will fall in love with Virat Kohli... again!
Kohli's 12 Year Ranji Exile Ends!
Kohli's 12 Year Ranji Exile Ends!
PIX: Virat Kohli disappoints Delhi fans
PIX: Virat Kohli disappoints Delhi fans
Who is Himanshu Sangwan?
Who is Himanshu Sangwan?
How Kohli inspired team-mates and rivals at Kotla
How Kohli inspired team-mates and rivals at Kotla

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Art You Have Never Seen Before!

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: How To Make An Impression

webstory image 3

Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela

VIDEOS

'Feel so blessed',Devotees from Austria share joy on attending Mahakumbh3:49

'Feel so blessed',Devotees from Austria share joy on...

Giorgia Andriani's sizzling hot look0:58

Giorgia Andriani's sizzling hot look

Modi attacks Sonia: 'Royal family of Congress insulted President'5:19

Modi attacks Sonia: 'Royal family of Congress insulted...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD