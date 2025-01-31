Kohli's Emotional Moment with Coach

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma. Photographs: Screengrab from BCCI Domestic/X

Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years was celebrated with a heartwarming felicitation at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium.

IMAGE: DDCA President Rohan A Jaitley honoured Kohli with a shawl and memento.

Before the start of play on day two of Delhi's match against Railways, Kohli was honoured by the DDCA for reaching his milestone of 100 Test matches for India. DDCA President Rohan A Jaitley presented Kohli with a shawl and memento.

The highlight of the ceremony was a touching moment between Kohli and his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.

Kohli joins an elite group of three players from Delhi to have played over 100 Tests for India -- Ishant Sharma (105 Tests) and Virender Sehwag (104 Tests) being the others.

While the felicitation was a success, Kohli's on-field return to the Ranji Trophy proved short-lived.

The crowd, eager to witness their hero in action, was left disappointed as Kohli's innings lasted just 15 balls, yielding only 6 runs before his off stump was uprooted by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan.