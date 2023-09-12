News
Babar Azam bags third ICC Men's Player of the Month award

Source: ANI
September 12, 2023 22:16 IST
Babar Azam

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam claimed the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the third time, bagging the award for August 2023.

Babar who currently sits comfortably at the summit of the ODI rankings continued to impress with bat in the month of August.

His richness of form was reflected in his performances as he struck two fifties and a century. In Pakistan's ODI series against Afghanistan, Babar struck two fifties in the final two matches.

He brought up a 118-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq in the second ODI that laid the foundation for a thrilling last-over finale. Babar contributed 53 runs with the bat and was backed by Imam (91 runs) and the lower order.

 

Babar didn't stop there, he replicated his performance in the 3rd ODI with his exquisite knock of 60. His sublime batting skills were on display in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal. Babar's knock of 151 made him the first captain in the Asia Cup to score 150 or more than that.

"I am delighted to be named ICC Player of the Month for August 2023. The past month has been extraordinary for my team and I have put some terrific performances. With the Asia Cup coming to Pakistan after such a long time, it was great to play in front of the passionate and cricket-loving crowds of Multan and Lahore. That I scored my second ODI score of 150-plus in front of my own people in Multan doubled the joy," Babar said as quoted from ICC.

"I am looking forward to making the most of the form as we head into an exciting phase of cricket with the backend of the Asia Cup nearing and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup around the corner. My team and I are eager to bring joy and happiness to the millions of Pakistan fans," Babar added.

The versatile Pakistan skipper will be back in action in the Asia Cup Super Four against Sri Lanka on Thursday. 

