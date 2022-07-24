Krunal shares pic of his baby boy Kavir

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krunal Pandya/Instagram

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri have been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Kavir Krunal Pandya.

He took to his Twitter on Sunday and announced the name of his son along with a picture. It featured the Indian all-rounder alongside Pankhuri who was holding their baby in her hands. 'Kavir Krunal Pandya,' Krunal wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Krunal tied the knot with Pankhuri Sharma in December 2017. Pankhuri has often been spotted at the stadium, cheering Krunal during India and Indian Premier League matches.