Rediff.com  » Cricket » Krunal shares pic of his baby boy Kavir

Krunal shares pic of his baby boy Kavir

Source: ANI
July 24, 2022 20:09 IST
Krunal Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krunal Pandya/Instagram

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri have been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Kavir Krunal Pandya.

 

He took to his Twitter on Sunday and announced the name of his son along with a picture. It featured the Indian all-rounder alongside Pankhuri who was holding their baby in her hands. 'Kavir Krunal Pandya,' Krunal wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal tied the knot with Pankhuri Sharma in December 2017. Pankhuri has often been spotted at the stadium, cheering Krunal during India and Indian Premier League matches.

Source: ANI
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

